David's Spring Forecast

OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's time for my spring forecast and we've been crunching the numbers and looking at the very latest. We think it's going to be an active weather pattern for a good chunk of the country, that of course includes Oklahoma.

Over the winter months we were in a La Nina weather pattern. The pacific ocean was cooler than normal. Now, it's beginning to warm up as we slip closer towards an El Nino weather pattern. That means the jet stream will stay strong overhead coming out of the southwest and rising up and above Oklahoma. We think that will play a key role in our weather this spring. An active weather pattern will set up, making it wetter and warmer than normal for parts of Oklahoma.

One key factor in our spring weather are the very warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.

Overall 2017 will bring above normal temperatures for a good chunk of the country including Oklahoma. We also think the precipitation will be slightly above normal for a good chunk of Oklahoma as well.

We expect an active severe weather season with a few high end events possible. We average about 38 tornadoes each spring and I think we will be slightly above that. 

  Who's Banned From Entering The U.S. When Trump Travel Ban Goes Into Effect?

    Who's Banned From Entering The U.S. When Trump Travel Ban Goes Into Effect?

    What is a bona fide relationship and why does it matter? It's the basis for the implementation of the president's travel ban, and after the Supreme Court's ruling that the ban can be partially enforced, the Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.

    What is a bona fide relationship and why does it matter? It's the basis for the implementation of the president's travel ban, and after the Supreme Court's ruling that the ban can be partially enforced, the Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.

  July 4 Celebrations Across Central Oklahoma

    July 4 Celebrations Across Central Oklahoma

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    Independence Day will be here soon, and many are purchasing their fireworks and stocking up on groceries for a backyard party. But if you're looking to take the family out for a full day of fun and fireworks, we've got a list of 4th of July celebrations happening right around the metro.

    Independence Day will be here soon, and many are purchasing their fireworks and stocking up on groceries for a backyard party. But if you're looking to take the family out for a full day of fun and fireworks, we've got a list of 4th of July celebrations happening right around the metro.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
