David's Spring Forecast

It's time for my spring forecast and we've been crunching the numbers and looking at the very latest. We think it's going to be an active weather pattern for a good chunk of the country, that of course includes Oklahoma.

Over the winter months we were in a La Nina weather pattern. The pacific ocean was cooler than normal. Now, it's beginning to warm up as we slip closer towards an El Nino weather pattern. That means the jet stream will stay strong overhead coming out of the southwest and rising up and above Oklahoma. We think that will play a key role in our weather this spring. An active weather pattern will set up, making it wetter and warmer than normal for parts of Oklahoma.

One key factor in our spring weather are the very warm water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.

Overall 2017 will bring above normal temperatures for a good chunk of the country including Oklahoma. We also think the precipitation will be slightly above normal for a good chunk of Oklahoma as well.

We expect an active severe weather season with a few high end events possible. We average about 38 tornadoes each spring and I think we will be slightly above that.