OK School For The Deaf Academic Team Headed To Nationals

There's a lot of talk this time of year about the Final Four, but an Oklahoma team will be playing for a national championship.

The Oklahoma School for the Deaf is one of only 20 schools for the deaf in the country that qualified for nationals. They leave on Thursday for Washington, D.C.

On Monday, it was an all-day final cramming session.

Dawn Sledd, who is a senior described it as “mind-numbing, kind of.” This is her fourth year on the academic team.

“I hope we do good, I want to place,” she said.

The team qualified in a particularly tough regional bracket in Indianapolis.

“We got to go against a lot of big schools and being able to beat them and qualify for nationals was an honor,” said Sledd.

But that didn't come without a lot of practice and studying.

“An hour here every day and at home, 30 minutes to an hour,” said Sledd.

Students have to be recommended by teachers just to be on the team.

“I just want to be involved with the school and this is another way to be able to do that,” said Calise Cox.

This is her first year on the team.

The big payoff, a trip to see firsthand some of those subjects they've been cramming about.

“Tour and look at all the beautiful places and just have fun while I’m there. Because it’s a onetime chance of going to DC,” said Cox.

The Oklahoma School for the Deaf's Mathletes and Battle of the Books also qualified for Nationals.