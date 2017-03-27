OSBI Investigating In-Custody Death At Oklahoma County Jail

Davey Mark Jimmerson, 21, was found unresponsive in his cell around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are investigating an in-custody death at the Oklahoma County Jail over the weekend.

Davey Mark Jimmerson, 21, was found unresponsive in his cell around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. He was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Jimmerson has been in the Oklahoma County Jail since Feb. 2016 on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated assault and battery. He pleaded guilty in March 2017 and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.