A motorcycle rider managed to elude police twice following a traffic stop near SW 89th and I-44 early Monday.

Police first tried to stop the suspect for speeding, but, instead, the rider looked back, popped a wheelie, and sped off. At times, the suspect hit 100 miles an hour before ducking into a neighborhood and losing police.

Police sent the chopper up and the K-9's out and then they found him but he was able to elude officers a second time.

Right now, police are still searching for the suspect.