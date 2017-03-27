EPA Chief Says Trump Plans Executive Order Undoing Obama Clean Power Plan

A Green Country teen is staying busy this summer by helping make a difference in the lives of other teens.More >>
A Green Country teen is staying busy this summer by helping make a difference in the lives of other teens.More >>
Officials say the post office in the Haskell County community of Kinta will reopen on Friday, June 29th.More >>
Officials say the post office in the Haskell County community of Kinta will reopen on Friday, June 29th.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.