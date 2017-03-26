Energy FC Falls To Swope Park Rangers In Season Opener

Daniel Salloi scored a goal and added an assist for the Swope Park Rangers, who downed OKC Energy FC, 3-1, Saturday night at Swope Soccer Village.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 62nd minute, Salloi sent a pass behind OKC defenders to Latif Blessing who rolled the Rangers’ eventual game-winning shot past Energy FC keeper Cody Laurendi.

Nine minutes later, Salloi took a feed from former Energy FC midfielder Christian Duke high in the OKC box and chipped shot past a diving Laurendi to increase Swope Park’s lead to 3-1.

Coady Andrews gave Energy FC a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute, when he headed a Jose Barril corner kick past Swope Park keeper Adrian Zendejas. The goal was the defender’s second in his now three years with OKC.

OKC’s lead lasted just 17 minutes, however, as Parker Maher found Kharlton Belmar, who pushed the game-tying shot past Laurendi in the 42nd minute.

The loss was Energy FC’s first ever at Swope Soccer Village, as the club went 2-0 in Kansas City in 2016, the Rangers’ first year in existence.

OKC midfielder Jose Barril tallied two yellow cards in the match, the second resulting in a send off in the 90th minute.

Energy FC’s next match is an 8 p.m. CDT start Saturday, April 1, when the club travels to Colorado Springs for a meeting against Switchbacks FC.

The following Saturday, April 8, Energy FC hosts the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in the club’s home opener at Taft Stadium.

