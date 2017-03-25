OKC Asking Homeowners To Lighten Up On Yard Fertilizer

Homeowners are looking to get their lawns ready for this spring weather but the City of Oklahoma City is asking them to go easy on the fertilizer .

The City is asking homeowners and landscapers to avoid putting down too many chemicals that could end up polluting water ways around the metro by being washed away after it rains.

And that could have dire effects, fueling algae blooms that can choke out the life from rivers, streams and lakes.

The City is also asking residents to not throw away any old fertilizer, asking they instead bring it here to the City's hazardous waste facility, which took in more than 5,000 pounds of fertilizer last year.

Environmental experts encourage mulching lawn clippings instead of bagging. Not only does it prevent extra fertilizer from ending up in storm drains, it's also healthier for the grass.