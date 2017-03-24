Storm System Moves Across The State Friday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Storm System Moves Across The State Friday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

As a big storm system spins its way across the state Friday evening, showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, especially in Western and Central Oklahoma.

Rain chances will come to an end Friday night, with rain pushing into Northeast Oklahoma overnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40's with partial clearing.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the mid 60's.

Our next chance of storms arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a low threat these become severe with golf ball size hail and 75 mph wind the main threats.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.