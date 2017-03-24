Storm System Moves Across The State Friday Evening

As a big storm system spins its way across the state Friday evening, showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, especially in Western and Central Oklahoma.

Rain chances will come to an end Friday night, with rain pushing into Northeast Oklahoma overnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40's with partial clearing.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the mid 60's.

Our next chance of storms arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a low threat these become severe with golf ball size hail and 75 mph wind the main threats.