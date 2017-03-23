Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

FOREST PARK, Oklahoma -

Questions and concerns are still floating around the town of Forest Park about the reported cuts to the community's police force.

Anna Lawrence has lived in Forest Park for almost two years and said she found comfort in how often she saw law enforcement.

“For me I like the visibility. It makes me feel safe when I see the officers patrolling the area,” said Lawrence.

Effective March 23, three full-time police officers are no longer working for Forest Park. Town officials reportedly voted on the layoffs in a special meeting March 9.

“This is going to leave two full-time police officers for the City of Forest Park. That’s going to results in shifts not being covered and citizens put at risk,” said Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 153 John Greene.

“Once you cross over I-35 and you enter into Forest Park, people will automatically lower their speed. I’m concerned if they don’t see any officers around, because word will get out, that they will just start speeding again down in the area,” said Lawrence.

Since the Forest Park Mayor, Police Chief and city attorney did not return News 9’s calls prior to this report, information about how the cuts will impact shifts could not be confirmed.

Although, Lawrence said the chief of police assured her they would all be covered.

News 9 will continue to follow this story.

