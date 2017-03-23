Suspect Arrested After Chase With OHP, Del City Officers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Arrested After Chase With OHP, Del City Officers

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

One suspect is in custody after leading Del City Police and OHP troopers on a pursuit that started near WB Interstate 40 and SE 15th St. and wound it's way into southwest Oklahoma City

The suspect, identified 26-year-old Sean A. Tubbs, was wanted for stealing a gun from a pawn shop. He was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant near S. Meridian Ave. and SW 15th St., just south of I-40.

Tubbs was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on a complaints of aggravated eluding a police officer, concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony and possession of marijuana.

