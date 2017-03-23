Minco School Lock Down Lifted, Suspect In Custody

The lock down at Minco Public Schools has been lifted after law enforcement arrested suspect, who fled into the woods just southwest of town, following a pursuit, Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers were involved in the chase. Authorities tell News 9 it started out as a chase with Canadian County law enforcement, near Union City. The suspect took off south, eventually ditched the vehicle and took off on foot into a wooded area southwest of the town of Minco.

A perimeter has been established from County Rd 1180 to 1190 and County St. 2800 and 2810 while officers search for the suspect. That suspect was apprehended in Minco, around 3 p.m.

So far police have not identified the suspect nor have they said what prompted the initial chase.