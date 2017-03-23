Norman Police ID Man Who Died Of Gunshot Wound After Shooting At - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman Police ID Man Who Died Of Gunshot Wound After Shooting At OU Fraternity House

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman police have identified the man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fired shots at a University of Oklahoma fraternity house.

Officers say 21-year-old Vincent Peter Valentin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were dispatched to the Walmart at 3651 Classen Boulevard about 11 p.m. Wednesday after reports of an individual with a hatchet destroying shrubbery outside the store. An employee told authorities that when he approached the individual, he pointed a firearm at the employee and then left the scene before police arrived.

A short time later officers received a second call about an individual who matched the same description who had driven through the back fence of a fraternity house in the 1200 block of College Avenue. Authorities said preliminary information indicated that the individual, identified as Valentin fired two rounds at the home and one inside his vehicle.

When he was confronted by several members of the fraternity, Valentin pointed the gun at them and attempted to fire a shot, detectives said. He then threw the hatchet at them, but no one was injured in either incident, officers said. 

Valentin then fled the scene on foot and was later located dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence just west of the fraternity, according to police. Valentin was currently enrolled as a student at OU. The entire incident is still under investigation, but authorities said preliminary reports indicated that Valentin had prior issues with the fraternity. 

