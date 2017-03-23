4 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

4 Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have been 68 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season. Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, six adults aged 18-49, and twelve adults aged 50-64. The remaining 47 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Cherokee, Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County has had twice the number of deaths of any other county at 18. Oklahoma County has had eight deaths, which rose by one this week.

Kay County has had five deaths. Cleveland County has had four deaths. Rogers and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Canadian, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Garvin, Grant, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,150 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 2016, 76 of those in the last week.