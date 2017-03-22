Federal Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments On Four Oklahomans

A federal grand jury returned indictments on four men who currently reside in Oklahoma jails.

The Western District Court of Oklahoma will prosecute Reginald Godlock for felony firearm possession and criminal forfeiture. He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. He is currently being held at the Oklahoma County jail.

Victor Ford faces a charge of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and/or $1 million fine. He is being held at the Oklahoma County jail.

Fransisco Alvarado-Ibarra and Esteban Ceballos-Grado were also charged on separate cases of illegally re-entering the country. Both men are in ICE custody in Tulsa and face 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

An indictment is just a charge, not evidence of guilt.