Troopers Launch Project To Identify Crash Victims

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is working to identify the remains of drivers, passengers and pedestrians involved car crashes across the state.

There are seven OHP collision cases dating back to 1972 in which a person who died has not been identified.

The OHP said in a few weeks, investigators will begin profiling each case on social media in hopes of receiving new information that could lead to the remains being reunited with their family.

Authorities think about half of the cases involve people from out-of-state, so investigators will be working with law enforcement across the country to simultaneously post information for the public to see and share.

“Even though they may be older cases, they’re not forgotten cases,” said OHP Capt. Ronnie Hampton.

Investigators with OHP will also work with the Oklahoma medical examiner's office and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

