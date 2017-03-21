Cold Front To Bring Seasonal Temperatures On Wednesday

Our cold front continues to drop south Tuesday evening through the state. A few clouds will be around Tuesday night and temperatures will cool into the upper 40s.

Skies become mostly cloudy Wednesday with areas of drizzle possible in the afternoon. Rain chances look a little better in northern and northeast Oklahoma. Temperatures will be significantly cooler but seasonal in the low 60s.

We’re still watching the potential for strong to severe storms in far western Oklahoma and in the panhandle Thursday evening. These storms will weaken and move across central Oklahoma Thursday night and Friday morning. The severe threat ramps back up Friday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma.