OHP Says Candidate's Use Of Photos Is Not An Endorsement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP Says Candidate's Use Of Photos Is Not An Endorsement

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A candidate for Oklahoma County Sheriff is again facing questions over his campaign mailers and the Highway Patrol has been forced to get involved in the race.

Former state Rep. Mike Christian is using unauthorized images of OHP troopers on his mailers, misleading some to believe OHP has formally endorsed Christian's candidacy.

OHP does not endorse Christian or any other political candidate.

All this comes after Christian was accused of faked endorsements in his first run for sheriff last November. Christian used the images of three U.S. congressmen on his mailer at that time and it was later announced the congressmen did not endorse Christian. He said it was a misunderstanding by his staff on the use of the photos.

The Christian Campaign issued the following statement: 

“Mike Christian spent nearly a decade of his life as a trooper, earning three nominations for 'trooper of the year' and was awarded the Purple Heart. He owns and has the right to use all images, and no policy or law says otherwise. Mr. Christian has used the same pictures since he first ran for office in 2006, and we find it odd that it has just now become an issue.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.