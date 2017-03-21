OHP Says Candidate's Use Of Photos Is Not An Endorsement

The annual count of Oklahoma City's homeless population is out and it shows a solid decrease from last year. Still, homeless advocates say we shouldn't read too much into this.More >>
The annual count of Oklahoma City's homeless population is out and it shows a solid decrease from last year. Still, homeless advocates say we shouldn't read too much into this.More >>
Another quiet evening across the area with some high-level clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 70’s by late Thursday.More >>
Another quiet evening across the area with some high-level clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 70’s by late Thursday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.