OHP Says Candidate's Use Of Photos Is Not An Endorsement

A candidate for Oklahoma County Sheriff is again facing questions over his campaign mailers and the Highway Patrol has been forced to get involved in the race.

Former state Rep. Mike Christian is using unauthorized images of OHP troopers on his mailers, misleading some to believe OHP has formally endorsed Christian's candidacy.

OHP does not endorse Christian or any other political candidate.

All this comes after Christian was accused of faked endorsements in his first run for sheriff last November. Christian used the images of three U.S. congressmen on his mailer at that time and it was later announced the congressmen did not endorse Christian. He said it was a misunderstanding by his staff on the use of the photos.

The Christian Campaign issued the following statement: