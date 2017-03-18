Boy, 14, Killed In Logan County ATV Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boy, 14, Killed In Logan County ATV Crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Three young teenagers were involved in a fatal all terrain vehicle accident before 10 a.m. Saturday in Logan County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons said the three teens were either 13 or 14 years old.  

A girl was diving the 4-wheel ATV East on Simpson Road. There were two male passengers.  

Timmons said for some reason, the girl lost control of the ATV, and it overturned. The two passengers were ejected.  

One of those two passengers died at the scene.  

Paramedics took the other passenger to OU Medical Center, but Timmons said he didn’t have much more than scrapes, bruises and abrasions. The girl was unhurt.  

Timmons said the troopers are still in the process of notifying the victim’s family.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
