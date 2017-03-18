Three Dead After Crash On EB Turner Turnpike - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Three Dead After Crash On EB Turner Turnpike

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
WELLSTON, Oklahoma -

A four-car crash near Wellston claimed the lives of two children and their grandmother. 

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the eastbound lanes on Turner Turnpike at Wellston. All eastbound lanes were closed, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The victims identified as 50-year-old Linda Irie, of Norman, and her 9-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old grandson, were killed as a result of the crash.

OHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

