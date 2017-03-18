Three Dead After Crash On EB Turner Turnpike

It's the end of an era. After 23 years at the helm of the University of Oklahoma, President David Boren is retiring.More >>
It's the end of an era. After 23 years at the helm of the University of Oklahoma, President David Boren is retiring.More >>
The family of a teenager killed last year at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Britton is taking legal action.More >>
The family of a teenager killed last year at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Britton is taking legal action.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.