Three Dead After Crash On EB Turner Turnpike

A four-car crash near Wellston claimed the lives of two children and their grandmother.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the eastbound lanes on Turner Turnpike at Wellston. All eastbound lanes were closed, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The victims identified as 50-year-old Linda Irie, of Norman, and her 9-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old grandson, were killed as a result of the crash.

OHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

