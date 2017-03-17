Oklahoma County Sheriff Announces DUI Checkpoint, Extra Patrols

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it will conduct a sobriety checkpoint and have additional DUI patrols targeting drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs on St. Patrick's Day.

The checkpoint and patrols will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and end Saturday at 3 a.m., deputies said. The checkpoint will be held at a undisclosed location in Oklahoma County.

As with all DUI's we will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will go to jail, authorities said.