Oklahoma County Sheriff Announces DUI Checkpoint, Extra Patrols

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it will conduct a sobriety checkpoint and have additional DUI patrols targeting drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs on St. Patrick's Day.

The checkpoint and patrols will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and end Saturday at 3 a.m., deputies said. The checkpoint will be held at a undisclosed location in Oklahoma County. 

As with all DUI's we will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will go to jail, authorities said.  

