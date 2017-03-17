4 J.C. Penney Stores In Oklahoma Among The 138 Closing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4 J.C. Penney Stores In Oklahoma Among The 138 Closing

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

National retailer J.C. Penney has released a list of stores that will be closing in an effort to make the chain sustain long-term profitability.

Four of the 138 stores that will be closing are in Oklahoma. The stores in Altus, Claremore, Ponca City and Stillwater. In a news release J.C. Penney said that approximately 5,000 positions nationwide would be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

Outplacement support services will be eligible for those leaving the company. Most of the liquidation process will begin on April 17. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
