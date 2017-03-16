Teen Drowns After Boating Accident At Prague Lake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Teen Drowns After Boating Accident At Prague Lake

Posted: Updated:
PRAGUE, Oklahoma -

Police and the medical examiner were on the scene at Prague Lake after a 15-year-old boy's body was recovered from the water, Thursday afternoon.

Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant confirmed the drowning with News 9's Steve Shaw.

According to OHP Trooper Dennis Dickens, the 15-year-old victim and another 13-year-old boy were in a one-man kayak when high winds caused it to overturn around 11:20 a.m. The 13-year-old swam safely to the shore and ran to get help.

A search team was called out to the scene at a peninsula on the western side of the lake, just off of Lloyd Bateson Road. They found the 15-year-old hours later about 70 feet from shore.

"Well mother nature stirred up some winds. The danger wasn't present at first until they were 60 feet off shore, and then the winds kicked up and rolled them over. And with the water being as cold as it is, it was just a tragic event that unfolded here," said Dickens.

Dickens said at the family's request, OHP will wait until Friday, March 17, to identify the victim.

