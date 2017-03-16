WATCH: Stache Bros Post Hilarious Video To Show Support For West - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Stache Bros Post Hilarious Video To Show Support For Westbrook

Steven Adams and Enes Kanter are two of the more entertaining players in the entire NBA, and they showed why that is on Thursday. 

Kanter posted a tweet on his Twitter account (@Enes_Kanter) with a hilarious video of the "Stache Bros" showing support for their teammate and MVP candidate, Russell Westbrook. The duo, while rocking blue blazers and holding tobacco pipes, also expressed their love for puppies, trees and the movie The Notebook.

Check out the video below if you want a good laugh. 

