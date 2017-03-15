Oklahoma Veterans Volunteer To Render Funeral Honors

Federal budget cuts to the Department of Defense in recent years sliced into what many military families hold sacred.

Military members traditionally have rendered honors at military funerals, like 93-year-old Floyd Bishop’s funeral last month in Moore.

Bishop’s family said the VA told them it didn’t have the manpower to provide full military honors and an M-16 salute at Floyd’s funeral, even though he was a Purple Heart recipient, and was part of the Allied Invasion that stormed France’s Omaha Beach back in June 1944.

Oklahoma City-based Honoring America’s Warriors stepped in, and provided full honors at Bishop’s funeral.

His son Bob Bishop is a Vietnam Veteran, and says his family was very thankful for that help.

“If it hadn’t have been for them, he wouldn’t have gotten his honors,” he said. “It meant the world to me.”

Honoring America’s Warriors executive director Scotty Dee said they now have 16 veteran volunteers who travel around the state, helping to assist the military with rendering honors.

He said the demand is such that his organization could use at least 30 more.