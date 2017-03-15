Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroiled Senator To DA - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroiled Senator To DA

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Moore police have presented complaints against Sen. Ralph Shortey to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office.

Wednesday afternoon, Moore police released a copy of the narrative report, but all names were redacted from the report.

In the report, police were called shortly before 1 a.m. March 9 to a room at the Super 8 Motel, 1520 N Service Road, to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived to the door of the room, they said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the room. 

When officers knocked on the door, an adult male said no other person was with him in the room. When police advised the man that they would have management open the door, the man opened the door and a juvenile male tried to exit the room with the man standing behind the door. 

Police were told that both individuals knew each other for about a year and had been involved in marijuana transactions.

Police searched a backpack from the room and found a bottle of lotion, an opened box of condoms and a tablet. On the tablet, police found conversations on Kik and Instagram. 

According to the report, the juvenile's father showed police conversations between the teenager and a screen name of "Jamie Tilley." In the conversation, the boy stated he needed money for spring break and "Jamie Tilley" responded, "I don't really have any legitimate things I need help with right now. Would you be interested in 'sexual' stuff?"

District Attorney Greg Mashburn confirmed Tuesday to News 9 that Shortey is under investigation for an alleged incident involving a teenage boy at a motel in Moore. The DA’s office said they are reviewing the case and anticipate charges to be filed Thursday morning.

The state Senate, earlier Wednesday, voted to punish Shortey for disorderly behavior. He has been stripped of his chairmanships, pages, office and parking space.

Shortey has not returned phone calls or text messages made by News 9 looking for comment.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Louisiana Slayings Likely Racially Motivated, Police Say

    2 Louisiana Slayings Likely Racially Motivated, Police Say

     The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. 

    More >>

     The slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week were likely racially motivated, police said Sunday, and a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody. 

    More >>

  • Dozens Of Arrests As Protests Turn Violent Again In St. Louis

    Dozens Of Arrests As Protests Turn Violent Again In St. Louis

    A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black manA man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man

    Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.  

    More >>

    Police say they made dozens of arrests in downtown St. Louis when people ignored orders to disperse after a third night of vandalism that followed largely nonviolent daylight protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.  

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.