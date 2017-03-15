Moore Police Present Complaints Against Embroiled Senator To DA

Moore police have presented complaints against Sen. Ralph Shortey to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office.

Wednesday afternoon, Moore police released a copy of the narrative report, but all names were redacted from the report.

In the report, police were called shortly before 1 a.m. March 9 to a room at the Super 8 Motel, 1520 N Service Road, to conduct a welfare check. When officers arrived to the door of the room, they said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the room.

When officers knocked on the door, an adult male said no other person was with him in the room. When police advised the man that they would have management open the door, the man opened the door and a juvenile male tried to exit the room with the man standing behind the door.

Police were told that both individuals knew each other for about a year and had been involved in marijuana transactions.

Police searched a backpack from the room and found a bottle of lotion, an opened box of condoms and a tablet. On the tablet, police found conversations on Kik and Instagram.

According to the report, the juvenile's father showed police conversations between the teenager and a screen name of "Jamie Tilley." In the conversation, the boy stated he needed money for spring break and "Jamie Tilley" responded, "I don't really have any legitimate things I need help with right now. Would you be interested in 'sexual' stuff?"

District Attorney Greg Mashburn confirmed Tuesday to News 9 that Shortey is under investigation for an alleged incident involving a teenage boy at a motel in Moore. The DA’s office said they are reviewing the case and anticipate charges to be filed Thursday morning.

The state Senate, earlier Wednesday, voted to punish Shortey for disorderly behavior. He has been stripped of his chairmanships, pages, office and parking space.

Shortey has not returned phone calls or text messages made by News 9 looking for comment.