It is predicted to be cool Wednesday evening with winds relaxing. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and we may see patchy drizzle along and east of Interstate 35.

We will be a state divided Thursday! Sunny and warm out west while it will be cloudy and cooler to the east. We will be right on the border of both in Oklahoma City.

Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of light showers in eastern Oklahoma.