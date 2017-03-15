Energy FC Partners With Griffin Communications To Televise 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Energy FC Partners With Griffin Communications To Televise 2017 Matches

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Energy FC has announced a partnership with Griffin Communications to televise its matches during the 2017 season on the newly rebranded News 9 Plus channel.

Energy FC matches will air on News 9 Plus except for those slated for USL national broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Additionally, Energy FC and News 9 Plus are working with in-state rival Tulsa Roughnecks FC to air a Black Gold Derby match from OneOK Field in Tulsa.

“When Tim and I discussed the opportunity to continue to air our matches on the re-branded News 9 Plus, we were ecstatic,” said Energy FC co-owner Bob Funk Jr. “Griffin’s properties are well respected in the state of Oklahoma and we’re proud to work with them to broadcast Energy FC matches to more fans across our city.”

“As Oklahoma’s only locally-owned television group, we are constantly on the lookout for quality, local programming that showcases our state,” said Griffin Communications Chairman and CEO David F. Griffin. “We are pleased to be able to broadcast the OKC Energy FC games on News 9 Plus. The club has shown remarkable growth in their three years playing in Oklahoma City and has proven that there is an appetite for professional soccer in Oklahoma.”

Energy FC finished seventh in the Western Conference at 10-7-13. The 13 draws were the most in the USL in 2016. The club finished with just 30 goals allowed, the fourth-best defensive squad in the West. Energy FC kicks off its season on the road at Swope Park Rangers on March 25th at 7:00 p.m. CT.

View the 2017 Schedule here.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.