Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semis, RV Shuts Down NB I-35 Near Purcell

Northbound Interstate 35 is shut down, just to the north of Purcell, Okla., due to a four-vehicle crash involving a pair of semis, a large recreational vehicle and an SUV.

Authorities tell News 9 the driver of the RV had to be extricated from the vehicle after the crash, near mile marker 95. The condition and identity of that driver is not known at this time. A total number of injuries from this crash has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but appears to be the result of a pile-up at State Highway 39. Traffic on the northbound side of the highway is completely shut down while crews work to clear the scene of wreckage. Hazmat has been called to deal with a large amount of diesel fuel spilled as a result of this crash.

Traffic on that side of the highway is backed up for miles and authorities are diverting traffic on NB I-35 at State Highway 74. Cleanup is expected to last several hours, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

