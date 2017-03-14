Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semis, RV Shuts Down NB I-35 Near - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semis, RV Shuts Down NB I-35 Near Purcell

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
PURCELL, Oklahoma -

Northbound Interstate 35 is shut down, just to the north of Purcell, Okla., due to a four-vehicle crash involving a pair of semis, a large recreational vehicle and an SUV.

Authorities tell News 9 the driver of the RV had to be extricated from the vehicle after the crash, near mile marker 95. The condition and identity of that driver is not known at this time. A total number of injuries from this crash has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but appears to be the result of a pile-up at State Highway 39. Traffic on the northbound side of the highway is completely shut down while crews work to clear the scene of wreckage. Hazmat has been called to deal with a large amount of diesel fuel spilled as a result of this crash.

Traffic on that side of the highway is backed up for miles and authorities are diverting traffic on NB I-35 at State Highway 74. Cleanup is expected to last several hours, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.  

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.