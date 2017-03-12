Cool, Calm Weather Expected Over Spring Break

Spring Break continues with below normal temperatures and more clouds than sun. Wind will pick up a bit Sunday afternoon at 10 to 20 mph.

Later Sunday evening and night, clouds will increase again ahead of our next cold front, which arrives before sunrise Monday. There may be just enough moisture to produce a few very light rain showers before sunrise. It won't be much!

We'll have sunshine most of the day Monday as temps stay in the 50s with a north wind.