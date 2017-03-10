Clouds Increase, Scatter Light Rain Moves In Overnight - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Clouds Increase, Scatter Light Rain Moves In Overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Clouds increase Thursday evening with a chance of drizzle in South Central Oklahoma.

Scattered light rain moves in overnight from south to north with temperatures dropping to the mid 40's.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day Saturday with a gusty northeast wind and highs in the upper 40's. Saturday will be an indoor day for sure!

