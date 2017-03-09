Cold Front Sweeps Through OK Thursday Evening - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cold Front Sweeps Through OK Thursday Evening

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A cold front will come through Thursday evening. Out ahead of the front, showers and storms are possible in Eastern and East-Central Oklahoma.

Any chances for severe storms should stay mostly out of our viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the low 40's Thursday night.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday with cooler but seasonal highs in the low 60's.

Rain looks likely much of the day Saturday!

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.