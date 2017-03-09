Carjacking Suspect In Custody After Chase Near Lake Overholser - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A carjacking suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended near Lake Overholser.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers were the first on the chase. The suspect, who OHP has now identified as 34-year-old Remington Koehn, a Texas resident, is believed to have stolen a gold Cadillac CTS out of Noble, Okla. earlier Thursday morning. 

The pursuit then wound its way north, into the Midtown-Plaza area of NW OKC, where News 9’s Jim Gardner, in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD, spotted the Cadillac from the sky on NW 16th St., between N. May Ave. and N. Penn Ave.

Koehn continued west at a high rate of speed and eventually came to the southeastern edge of Lake Overholser, leading officers north and partially around the lake.

For a few harrowing moments, Koehn drove west into oncoming traffic on Route 66 (NW 39th Expressway), before abruptly turning south and crashing through a wooden fence in the Stonebridge Lake Estates neighborhood on the northwest side of the lake.

Soon after, Koehn ditched the vehicle and started hopping fences in an effort to evade the officers. In a last-ditch effort, Koehn dived head-first in the neighborhood’s “Ramsey Lake” and swam across a small section before finally giving up in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of Ramsey Ct..

He was soon taken down by an Oklahoma City police officer.

