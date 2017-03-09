8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

Eight Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. All of the eight deaths in the last week were adults aged 50 or older.

Between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9 there were 12 flu deaths in Oklahoma which more than doubled the number of deaths so far this season. Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 there were 5 flu deaths in Oklahoma. Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23 there were 9 flu deaths in Oklahoma. There were 11 flu deaths in Oklahoma between Feb. 23 and March 1.

There have been 56 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

One child age 4 or younger has died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, five adults aged 18-49, and nine adults aged 50-64. The remaining 40 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65.

The latest deaths were in Blaine, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Stephens and Tulsa.

Tulsa County has had twice the number of deaths of any other county at 16. Oklahoma County has had six deaths, which rose by one this week.

Cleveland, Kay, Rogers and Stephens counties have had three deaths. Blaine, Canadian, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths and Beckham, Bryan, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 1,886 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1, 2016, 104 of those in the last week.