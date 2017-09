Two armed men rushed employees at an AutoZone near NW 39th and MacArthur at closing time last night and the two suspects are still on the run.

Police say two employees were about to lock the doors and leave when two suspects came in with bandanas over their faces and semi-automatic pistols. The men robbed the employees with one of the employees forced to get the store's cash drawer.

The robbers are described as two black males. One is said to be 5 feet 7 inches and theother about 6 feet 2 inches. The only description of a vehicle is it was "possibly a blue car."