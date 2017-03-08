AT&T: 911 Service Has Been Restored For Wireless Customers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

AT&T: 911 Service Has Been Restored For Wireless Customers

By News9.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Various law enforcement and government agencies in Oklahoma, Texas and other states around the U.S. reported that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones. 

Service was restored Wednesday night after hours of being down. 

Oklahoma City police was among many law agencies that confirmed they were having 911 service issues from AT&T cellular customers. 

A spokeswoman for AT&T released the following statement to News 9 after the service was restored: 

Service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911.  We apologize to those affected.

In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities are providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they've been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

