OU Football Pro Day Roundup - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football Pro Day Roundup

Posted: Updated:

In front of a plethora of NFL scouts, 12 Sooners from the 2016 season and four other players with OU ties participated in Oklahoma's Pro Day on Wednesday inside of the Everest Indoor Training Center. 

Here's a look at the results: 

Dakota Austin - BJ: 9-4, V: 29.0, 40: 4.8/4.83 20: 4.5 3-cone: 7.28 60: 11.95

Jarvis Baxter - BJ: 10-1 V: 35 40: 4.8/4.83 20: 4.31 3-cone: 6.93 60: 11.32 BP: 11

Daniel Brooks - BJ: 9-5 V: 33.0 40: 4.59/4.59 20: 4.46 3-cone: 7.35 60: 11.92

Jordan Evans - BJ: 9-11 V: 38.5 40: 4.50/4.56 20: 4.28 3-cone: 7.03 60: 11.35 BP: 19

Geno Lewis - BJ: 10-9 V: 38.5 40: 4.6/4.63 20: 4.44 3-cone: 7.15 60: 11.71 BP: 9

Joe Mixon - BJ: 9-10 V: 35.0 40: 4.43 20: 4.25 3-cone: 7.00 BP: 21

Samaje Perine - 40: 4.59/4.62

Austin Roberts - BJ: 9-0 V: 30.5 40: 5.16/5.19 20: 4.80 3-cone: 7.83 BP: 12

Ahmad Thomas - BJ: 9-10 V: 36.5 40: 4.69/4.66 20: 4.20 3-cone: 7.07 60: 11.85 BP: 15

Jordan Wade - BJ: 7-9 V: 24.5 40: 5.16/5.11 20: 4.78 3-cone: 8.23 BP: 30

Dede Westbrook - BJ: 10-0 V: 34.5 40: 4.38/4.34 20: 4.34 3-cone: 7.24 60: 11.88 BP: 8

Hatari Byrd - BJ: 10-2 V: 35.0 40: 4.78/4.65 20: 4.38 3-cone: 7.17 BP: 19

Chika Madu - BJ: 9-10 V: 35.0 40: 4.55/4.55 3-cone: 7.13 60: 11.70 BP: 5

Dominique Whaley - BJ: 10-4 V: 36.5 40: 4.60/4.63 20: 4.30 3-cone: 7.25 BP: 21

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.