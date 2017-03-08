OU Football Pro Day Roundup

In front of a plethora of NFL scouts, 12 Sooners from the 2016 season and four other players with OU ties participated in Oklahoma's Pro Day on Wednesday inside of the Everest Indoor Training Center.

Here's a look at the results:

Dakota Austin - BJ: 9-4, V: 29.0, 40: 4.8/4.83 20: 4.5 3-cone: 7.28 60: 11.95

Jarvis Baxter - BJ: 10-1 V: 35 40: 4.8/4.83 20: 4.31 3-cone: 6.93 60: 11.32 BP: 11

Daniel Brooks - BJ: 9-5 V: 33.0 40: 4.59/4.59 20: 4.46 3-cone: 7.35 60: 11.92

Jordan Evans - BJ: 9-11 V: 38.5 40: 4.50/4.56 20: 4.28 3-cone: 7.03 60: 11.35 BP: 19

Geno Lewis - BJ: 10-9 V: 38.5 40: 4.6/4.63 20: 4.44 3-cone: 7.15 60: 11.71 BP: 9

Joe Mixon - BJ: 9-10 V: 35.0 40: 4.43 20: 4.25 3-cone: 7.00 BP: 21

Samaje Perine - 40: 4.59/4.62

Austin Roberts - BJ: 9-0 V: 30.5 40: 5.16/5.19 20: 4.80 3-cone: 7.83 BP: 12

Ahmad Thomas - BJ: 9-10 V: 36.5 40: 4.69/4.66 20: 4.20 3-cone: 7.07 60: 11.85 BP: 15

Jordan Wade - BJ: 7-9 V: 24.5 40: 5.16/5.11 20: 4.78 3-cone: 8.23 BP: 30

Dede Westbrook - BJ: 10-0 V: 34.5 40: 4.38/4.34 20: 4.34 3-cone: 7.24 60: 11.88 BP: 8

Hatari Byrd - BJ: 10-2 V: 35.0 40: 4.78/4.65 20: 4.38 3-cone: 7.17 BP: 19

Chika Madu - BJ: 9-10 V: 35.0 40: 4.55/4.55 3-cone: 7.13 60: 11.70 BP: 5

Dominique Whaley - BJ: 10-4 V: 36.5 40: 4.60/4.63 20: 4.30 3-cone: 7.25 BP: 21