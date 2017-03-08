Fire Rips Through SW OKC Home Overnight

Firefighters fought to douse a house fire near SW 16th and Penn early Wednesday.

Flames were shooting out of the front door and windows when crews first arrived. Three people were inside at the time but made it out safely. Unfortunately, the family dog did not make it.

Authorities are still haven't nailed down an exact cause of fire. Though, they say they found many electrical cords spliced together and a propane-fired outdoor cooking device being used as heat.