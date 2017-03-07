Fire Threat To Be Extreme Wednesday In Western & Central OK

Skies will stay clear Tuesday night and with a fairly light north wind in central Oklahoma, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.
Full sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. The wind will ramp up a little more Wednesday afternoon out of the south. The fire threat will be extreme in western and central Oklahoma.
We warm into the upper 70s ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Our next best chance of rain holds off until Saturday.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.