Fire Threat To Be Extreme Wednesday In Western & Central OK

Skies will stay clear Tuesday night and with a fairly light north wind in central Oklahoma, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

Full sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. The wind will ramp up a little more Wednesday afternoon out of the south. The fire threat will be extreme in western and central Oklahoma.

We warm into the upper 70s ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Our next best chance of rain holds off until Saturday.