Thunder Back Home For Blazers Contest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Back Home For Blazers Contest

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder seeks its first win in March when the Trail Blazers come to town for a 7 p.m. CT tip.

Coming off an 0-for-3 road trip that included a 114-109 loss to Portland, Oklahoma City still sits in seventh place – a half game out of sixth and 4.5 games behind fourth place Utah. With 19 games remaining there’s still time to catch a team or two in the standings, but there’s no margin for another skid like the past three losses, all to teams with losing records.

Victor Oladipo is questionable for tonight’s contest after sitting the past six games with back spasms. The Thunder’s second-leading scorer went through practice on Monday and will be a game-time decision versus Portland. He has yet to play with newcomers Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott.

For as bad as the Thunder has looked on the road, it’s been very good inside Chesapeake Arena. Oklahoma City averages 110.3 points per game at home to 102.1 on the road and owns a 23-8 home record.

The Blazers are 10-22 on the road but they can tie their longest win streak (3) of the season with a victory tonight in OKC. Portland is still in the hunt for a playoff berth needing two games to catch eighth place Denver.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.