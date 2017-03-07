Thunder Back Home For Blazers Contest

The Thunder seeks its first win in March when the Trail Blazers come to town for a 7 p.m. CT tip.

Coming off an 0-for-3 road trip that included a 114-109 loss to Portland, Oklahoma City still sits in seventh place – a half game out of sixth and 4.5 games behind fourth place Utah. With 19 games remaining there’s still time to catch a team or two in the standings, but there’s no margin for another skid like the past three losses, all to teams with losing records.

If Westbrook records less than seven assists tonight, his per-game assist average will dip below 10 for the first time since Nov. 17. — Moke Hamilton (@MokeHamilton) March 7, 2017

Victor Oladipo is questionable for tonight’s contest after sitting the past six games with back spasms. The Thunder’s second-leading scorer went through practice on Monday and will be a game-time decision versus Portland. He has yet to play with newcomers Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott.

For as bad as the Thunder has looked on the road, it’s been very good inside Chesapeake Arena. Oklahoma City averages 110.3 points per game at home to 102.1 on the road and owns a 23-8 home record.

The Blazers are 10-22 on the road but they can tie their longest win streak (3) of the season with a victory tonight in OKC. Portland is still in the hunt for a playoff berth needing two games to catch eighth place Denver.