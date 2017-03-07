Jury Finds Man Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In Norman Child Abuse Case

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said that a jury has found Tyler Young guilty Tuesday in the first-degree murder of his stepdaughter. The jury is still deliberating a sentencing recommendation.

According to court documents, when Elizabeth, 2, arrived to Norman Regional Hospital in August of 2015 she had "internal bleeding" that medical staff was attempting to stabilize.

It states that when police made contact with Tyler and the baby's mother in the hospital waiting room, he told them he had been out with her at the local Wal-Mart, and wanted to give her a shower prior to putting her down for a nap at their apartment. He stated that he stood her up in the bathtub facing the shower head.

Tyler stated it was there that he saw her fall forward and that it was a heavy fall. That's when he called his wife the baby's mother. It states he then called 911 and started CPR. The affidavit states the ME doctors found two bruises on the back of her scalp, and they appeared to be fresh, but ruled the main trauma was to the 2-year-old’s abdomen.