Jury Finds Man Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In Norman Child Abu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Jury Finds Man Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In Norman Child Abuse Case

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said that a jury has found Tyler Young guilty Tuesday in the first-degree murder of his stepdaughter. The jury is still deliberating a sentencing recommendation. 

According to court documents, when Elizabeth, 2, arrived to Norman Regional Hospital in August of 2015 she had "internal bleeding" that medical staff was attempting to stabilize.

8/7/2015 Related Story: Affidavit: Norman Child Suffered Internal Injuries, Trauma Before She Died

It states that when police made contact with Tyler and the baby's mother in the hospital waiting room, he told them he had been out with her at the local Wal-Mart, and wanted to give her a shower prior to putting her down for a nap at their apartment. He stated that he stood her up in the bathtub facing the shower head.

8/7/2015 Related Story: Norman Police: Affidavit Reveals Toddler's Injuries, Step-Father Changes Story

Tyler stated it was there that he saw her fall forward and that it was a heavy fall. That's when he called his wife the baby's mother. It states he then called 911 and started CPR. The affidavit states the ME doctors found two bruises on the back of her scalp, and they appeared to be fresh, but ruled the main trauma was to the 2-year-old’s abdomen.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.