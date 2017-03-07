Copy-Severe Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country

Green Country woke up Tuesday to damage from Monday night's storms.

News On 6 has received reports of damage in Adair County as well as in the Tulsa area. Those reports include trees down, power lines damaged, roofs and homes damaged as well.

In Tulsa, the Woodland East Animal Hospital near 61st and Mingo suffered damage to its roof.

Also, a driver slammed into a tree that had fallen across the road at 28th and Peoria. Police say the car was damaged by the driver wasn't hurt.

In Owasso, power lines along 145th East Avenue between 106th Street North and Highway 20 were damaged.

If you have pictures of any damage in your area, please post on News On 6's Facebook page.