OKC Police Release Bodycam Video Of Fake Carjacking Report

Body camera picked up a mother's sobbing as she sat in the back of an Oklahoma City police car.

Melissa Wevers, 21, was arrested after she told police a real whopper last Wednesday and sparking an intense search.

Police said about 17 officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department, 30 city employees and AirOne worked on the call plus other metro agencies were on the lookout, only to find out it was all a lie.

“I’m really upset because you all think I’m lying and I’m not,” she said to the officer while he worked on his laptop.

Police said Wevers called 911, claimed someone had assaulted her and took her white Chevrolet Tahoe near SW 12th and MacArthur Boulevard with her 1- and 2-year-old children inside.

“My kids mean everything to me. So why would I lie knowing that I’d probably go to jail and never see them?” she asked.

Investigators found the vehicle she said was stolen parked at a home on the 5700 block of South Ross.

The woman at the door reportedly said she is the grandmother of the two children and they'd been with her all day. Police said she showed proof she's their legal guardian.

Authorities said Wevers had made the whole thing up, trying to use officers to gain custody of her kids.

“I’ve made some mistakes in my life. But I’m trying to get better for my kids, you know?” she told the officer in the police car.

“There were many people calling 911 that needed police assistance. They had legitimate issues. Those unfortunately had to be put on the back burner as police turned their attention to something that wasn’t true,” said Oklahoma City police officer Travis Vernier.

Vernier said the department estimates the resources used on this call cost about $5,000 per hour for taxpayers.

It went on for about 90 minutes.