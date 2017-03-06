Boy With Autism Beat Up By Students In El Reno

A 9-second video on Snapchat was saved and sent to Amy and Robert Rylant, parents of an El Reno High School student.

A 9-second video on Snapchat was saved and sent to Amy and Robert Rylant, parents of an El Reno High School student. It’s a quick glimpse of what their autistic son went through on Friday night.

“You see him fall to the ground and he is not moving. He is curled up,” said Amy.

“He’s got his hands over his head,” said Robert, as he watched the video of students stomping on his son’s head.

The 17-year-old told his parents that a group of boys from his school asked him to go outside when they were at El Reno Bowl. In the parking lot, they told him they wanted to fight and took a swing at him. The video shows that the boy fell to the ground after the initial punch and curled up.

Although he is a junior in high school, his parents say he has the mental capability of an 8-year-old because of his autism. They say he still does not understand why he was picked on.

“He didn’t sense the danger of walking outside with all these people he thought were his friends,” Robert said.

The Rylant’s want these bullies to be held accountable.

“If your kids were there that night, go through their phones. Look to see what they have and ask about it,” Amy pleaded.

According to their son, a girl stepped in to stop the fight and was also punched during the altercation. She later walked him home. They say they don’t know who the girl is, but would like to thank her for stepping in to save their son.

The Rylant’s say a police report was filed with El Reno Police Department after the incident happened.

News 9 reached out to the El Reno Police Department and El Reno Public Schools and are waiting to hear back.