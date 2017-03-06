Monte Cristo Sandwich - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Monte Cristo Sandwich

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 slices Texas Toast or thick sliced Brioche bread
  • 2 slices oven roasted turkey breast
  • 2 slices Black Forest ham
  • 2 slices swiss cheese
  • Vegetable oil
  • Powdered sugar
  • Strawberry jam
  1. In a cast iron pan, add 1 inch of vegetable oil to the pan and heat on medium high till the oil reaches 325 degrees.
  2. In a large mixing bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, milk and egg till the batter is smooth. Pour the batter into a pie pan for easy dipping.
  3. Make the sandwiches by layering a piece of swiss cheese, 2 slices of turkey, 2 slices of ham and another slice of swiss cheese between two pieces of bread.
  4. Using toothpicks dip the sandwich in the batter on both sides.
  5. Carefully fry the sandwich in the hot oil till golden brown.
  6. Remove from the oil and set on a paper towel lined plate.
  7. Once the sandwich is slightly cool, transfer the sandwich to a plate.
  8. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with a small bowl of strawberry jam for dipping.

