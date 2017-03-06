Details Revealed In OK's Planned Implementation Of REAL ID Bill

Oklahomans will be able to use their driver's license to get on a commercial airplane or into a federal building eventually. But getting the process to issue Real ID compliant licenses up and running will take 24 to 30 months, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Once that process is in place if you already have an Oklahoma Driver's license you will be able to go to participating tag agencies to get a Real ID license if you want one. The new state law gives citizens the option of a Real ID compliant license or one that isn’t compliant.

“It will be a huge undertaking,” explained Capt. Paul Timmons of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tag agencies that want to participate will need new equipment, employees will have to be trained, and new security measures will have to be put in place to handle the REAL ID requirements, that mostly require us to verify our identification.

“They will have to have more documentation to prove who they are and where they live,” said Timmons.

So to get a REAL ID license you will need to provide:

A valid unexpired passport, certified copy of your birth certificate, or valid unexpired permanent resident card.

You'll need to verify your Social Security Number with a W2 form or paystub with name and SS#.

And you'll have to provide two documents to verify your address.

And instead of getting your license at the tag agency you will get a temporary one immediately and a permanent license will be mailed to you.

However, none of that will be in place before June 6, when the current extension to get into federal buildings or military bases expires or January 2018; when the government says you'll need a REAL ID license to get on an airplane.

But Timmons says they are confident that now that the state is moving forward with compliance, Oklahomans will be able to continue to use their current ID.

“We’ve taken steps to move forward to become compliant with the act so we feel pretty good about our chances to get an extension.”

Beginning July 1, we will all have to pay another $5 when renewing our driver’s license whether we choose to get a REAL ID or not.