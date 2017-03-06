Body Found In Cordell Friday Night

Cordell Police and the OSBI are investigating a possible homicide case that happened Friday night.

Police answered a call about an unresponsive person. When they arrived, the found the body of Bill McCartney, 28, of Arapaho. McCartney was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shourtly after arrival.

A release says McCartney was involved in some sort of altercation with the people inside the apartment where he was found.

The release does not say if police spoke with the people involved in the altercation at the apartment or who made the initial call. The release also does not offer even a possible cause of death.

No arrests have been made.