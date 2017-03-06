New Report Shows Fatal Cost Of Children Living In Pollution

A new report from the World Health Organization says one in four deaths of children under five is due to living in unhealthy environments.

WHO says polluted environments are responsible for killing nearly 2 million children per year. Polluted Environments include indoor and outdoor air pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water, lack of sanitation, and inadequate hygiene.

Researchers say that developing organs and immune systems in smaller bodies and airways make kids especially vulnerable to dirty air and water.

A few ways to prevent premature deaths is to ensure clean water. Make sure to use clean fuel when heating or cooking in homes. Schools should also promote good nutrition and make sure kids wash their hands.