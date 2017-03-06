Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 5, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 5, 2017

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Thunder, college basketball and the postseason, Cowboy wrestling, and Sooner football recruiting.

- The Thunder fall 104-89 to the Mavericks.

- Four state players were recognized with All-Conference honors. The Big XII men's basketball tournament begins Wednesday in Kansas City.

- The Cowboys scored eight of 10 gold medals yesterday en route to their 51st conference wrestling title.

- Tulsa Union junior Patrick Fields commits to play football at Oklahoma.

- Voice of the Thunder Matt Pinto joins Steve McGehee from Dallas.

- Play The Percentages

