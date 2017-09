Oklahoma City Police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run.

According to police, the incident took place near Southwest 44th and Penn. around 2:30 a.m.

The female victim was alert when she was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on her current condition.

Investigators said they are looking for a black Chevy Silverado.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more when it becomes available.