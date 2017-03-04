Del City Homeowner Shoots And Kills Intruder, No Arrests Made

One person was fatally shot Saturday night in Del City, police said.

A homeowner told police he shot a man who aggressively came through his front door in Del City Saturday night.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m., in the 4400 block of SE 37th Street.

Officers believe there may have been some sort of altercation, because the homeowner was also injured.

"The person shot was possibly out here in the street parked in a car a short time earlier where a female had left him in a very intoxicated state," said Del City Police Major Jody Suit.

The suspect was taken to OU Medical Center by paramedics and died at the hospital. The homeowner was also taken to a hospital for his injury.

Police did not arrest the homeowner, who told officers he did not know the suspect.

The names of those involved have not been released.

